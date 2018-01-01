BENGALURU: The state government on Sunday issued promotion and transfer orders of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in Karnataka.Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Malini Krishnamurthy, who has been promoted, has been transferred as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Communications, Logistics and Modernisation, and Special Investigations Team (SIT) chief BK Singh will replace her. BK Singh will also continue to be the chief of SIT that is probing the journalist Gauri Lankesh murder case.

The other transfers are: Alok Mohan as ADGP of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB); Ramachandra Rao, ADGP, Grievences & Human Rights; Sandeep Patil, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP); TD Pawar, DIGP ACB; MA Saleem, ADGP, Crime, D Roopa, Inspector General of Police (IGP) & Addl. Commandant General, Home Guards and & Ex-Officio Additional Director, Civil Defence; Shivaprasad, IGP, Ballary Range; Sharath Chandra, IGP, Davanagere Range; Alok Kumar, IGP, Belagavi Range; Laxman Nimbaragi, Superintendent of Police (SP) Udupi; Nisha James, Commandant, India Reserved Battalion, Munirabad; Harish Pandey, Deputy Commandant General, Home Guards & Ex-Officio Deputy Director, Civil Defence, Home Guards; Laxmi Prasad, SP, Vijayapura Distsrict; Shiva Prakash Devaraju AIGP Head quarters; Arun K, SP, SIT Lokayukta; Mohammad Sujeetha, SP, Lokayukta; R Ramesh, Commandant, Home Guards & Civil Defence Academy; Borase, SP, ACB; Vartika Katiyar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, City Armed Reserve (CAR);Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain, SP Intelligence; KSR Charan Reddy, ADGP of training; Ramachandra Rao K, ADGP, Grievances and Human Rights; Soumendu Mukherjee, IGP, SIT, Lokayukta; PS Harsha, Commissioner, Department of Information and Public Relations; Vikash Kumar Vikash, Commissioner, Social Welfare Department; Annigeri Manjunath, IGP, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement; Ravikumar H Naik, DIGP, Intelligence; and Sanjeev M. Patil-DCP, Administration.