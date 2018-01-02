MANGALURU: Shiradi Ghat stretch on National Highway 75, connecting city and Bengaluru, is likely to be closed for vehicular traffic from January 15 onwards.A report submitted to Additional Chief Secretary, PWD (Public Works Department) by Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner S Sasikanth Senthil and PWD Executive Engineer M O Ramesh, based on a joint spot inspection of the stretch, had recommended total ban on movement of vehicles during implementation of second phase of concreting a 13 km long stretch from Kemphole to Addahole.

PWD Executive Engineer

M O Ramesh when contacted confirmed that a joint inspection of the stretch was completed on the directions of District-in-charge Minister B Ramanath Rai. Without elaborating, he directed this correspondent to contact Superintending Engineer NH circle in Bengaluru for more details. Sources told Express that Additional Chief Secretary, PWD will take a final decision based on the report’s recommendation banning traffic from January 15.