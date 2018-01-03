MANGALURU: Tension gripped Katipalla near here after a 25-year-old Bajrang Dal member, Deepak, was hacked to death in broad daylight on Wednesday.

Eyewitness told police that at about 1.30 pm Deepak who was on his way to work was waylaid by a group of four youth armed with lethal weapons. Before Deepak could flee, the youth attacked him with lethal weapons and fled leaving him on the roadside in a pool of blood.

Though Deepak was rushed to a private hospital, he was declared dead on arrival by doctors. As news of Deepak's murder spread, schools were declared closed and shops were forced to down shutters.

As tension spread, police security was beefed up in Katipalla which has been vulnerable to communal flare-ups.

