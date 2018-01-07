Tight security outside AJ Hospital in Mangaluru where Basheer breathed his last. (Express Photo | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh]

MANGALURU: The 47-year-old Abdul Basheer who was brutally attacked as a retaliation to Bajarang Dal activist Deepak Rao's murder succumbed to injuries at a private hospital here on Sunday at 8.10 am, Basheer's cousin Hakeem confirmed.

READ | Why Surathkal, Karnataka's most literate district, is haunted by communal tensions

Four persons had attacked Basheer with lethal weapons on Wednesday night at Kottara Chowki when he was returning home from his eatery.

The accused in the murder who were later arrested claimed to be associated with a right-wing Hindu outfit.

Deepak Rao, a Bajrang Dal and BJP worker, was hacked to death in broad daylight by four persons at Katipalla near Surathkal.

Both Deepak and Basheer were murdered on January 3.

Basheer who worked in Gulf countries had returned home only last year on the insistence of his family. With his savings, he had set up an eatery.

He is survived by a wife and four sons. Two of his sons are working in Gulf countries at present.

Meanwhile, the news of Basheer death has led to an uneasy calm in Dakshina Kannada.

(With online desk inputs)