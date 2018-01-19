BENGALURU: Feedback from party cadres at the local level will be used extensively for selection of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections, K Muralidhar Rao, BJP national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka, said here on Thursday. “Apart from the surveys conducted by the party, to take note of winnability we will learn the views of cadres extensively,” he said. The party is also developing a process to evaluate candidates before giving them tickets to contest in the elections, he said.

Agrarian crisis and Hindu killings will be among the important issues that the party will raise to campaign against the Congress government, he said. “BJP will organise a massive programme for farmers after consulting with villagers where farmers committed suicide. After this, ‘agriculture rejuvenation declaration’ will be made,” he said.

Claiming that 500 farmers have committed suicide after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s waiver of farm loans below `50,ooo from co-operative societies, he said the waiver was only an ‘eye-wash’. “Taking note of farmers’ distress, we have waived loans of nationalised banks in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh,” he said, calling Siddaramaiah irresponsible.

Massive rally

To mark the culmination of the Parivartana Yatra, a massive ‘record breaking’ rally, never before seen in the history of Bengaluru or Karnataka, will be organised on February 4, Muralidhar Rao said. The rally will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.