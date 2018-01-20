The raw materials and machinery were brought to concretize the stretch between Kemphole to Addahole recently

MANGALURU/HASSAN: The Shiradi ghat stretch on Bengaluru-Mangalururu national highway will be closed for repair works from today (Saturday). The 13-km-long stretch from Kemphole to Addahole is in pathetic condition. The decision to repair the road was taken during a meeting of senior officials of PWD, RTO, Police and Revenue headed PWD minister HC Mahadevappa held in Sakleshpur on January 6.

The estimated cost of the project is `86.8crore and Mangaluru-based Ocean constructions India limited will construct a concrete road here.

Sharfuddien, the contractor of the project, said, “Around 50 per cent of the materials have been stocked either side of the stretch and the construction work will be taken up on war-footing. The stretch will be complete by the end of May. Traffic will resume from June 1.”

“Nearly 50 per cent of raw materials including the sand needed for concretising work has been stocked at the site of our plant near Addahole,’’ Ocean Constructions (India) Private Limited Managing Director Inayath Ali said.

The firm, which had implemented first phase of concreting work, informed that a new machine was procured from a firm in Germany at a total cost of `7.5 crore. This time another new machine, TCM 180

sensor paver machine from Wirtgen (a German firm), was purchased at a cost of `10 crore. “Thus as decided by departments, traffic movement on Shiradi Ghat will be banned from January 20 onwards,’’

he said.

7 alternative routes

The officials have proposed 7 alternative routes for vehicular traffic by categorizing the vehicles into A and B.

Category A: Light vehicles, mini buses, jeeps

Category B: Rajahamsa, multi axel Airavatha, bullet tankers, luxury buses, cargo containers and long chasis vehicles.

For ‘A’ Vehicles

1. Hassan-Belur, Charmady Ghats, B C road, Mangaluru, total 188 kms, additional 20 kms

2. Hassan-Sakleshpura-Anemahal, Moodigere, Charmady ghats, B C road, Mangaluru, total 190 kms, additional 22 kms

3. Bengaluru-Hassan-Mudigere-Kottigehara-Kudremukh-Mala, Karkala-Udupi, total 420 kms, additional 10 kms

For ‘B’ vehicles

4. Mangaluru, B C road, Madikeri, Hunsur, K R Nagar, olenarsipura, Hassan, total 309 kms, additional 139 kms

5. Bengaluru-Nelmangala-Shivamogga, Sagar, Kundapur, Udupi, Mangaluru, total

616 kms, additional 206 kms

For ‘A’ and ‘B’ vehicles

6. Mangaluru-Madikeri-Hunsur, Mandya Ramanagar, Bengaluru,

390 kms, addl 42 kms

7. B’luru, Sh’mogga, Hosnagara, Hosangady, Kundapur, 469 kms, 59 kms more