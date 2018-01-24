HASSAN: Three persons including a bride and bridegroom were killed and two more injured, one of them critically, when the SUV they were travelling in rammed into a tree on the roadside near Palya village of Alur taluk on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH 75 on Wednesday.

The family was returning to their hometown after visiting a 100-year-old church in the Hemavathi backwaters and Manjarabad fort in Sakleshpur, where they had gone for a pre-wedding photo shoot.

The deceased were identified as Supreet (28), Radhika (23), of Gibbi in Tumakuru district and Ratnamma (65), a mental health patient.

Supreet and Radhika were due to get married in Tumakuru on 4 February.

The incident occurred when Supreet, who was driving the car, lost control while trying to avoid hitting Ratnamma who walked into the path of the vehicle.

The Alur police visited the spot and shifted the dead bodies and injured photographers to HIMS Hospital in Hassan.

The injured were later shifted to Bengaluru after their condition was declared stable.