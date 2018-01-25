HASSAN: Three people, including a man and his would-be bride, were killed and two injured, one of them seriously, when the Toyota Fortuner in which they were travelling rammed a roadside tree near Palya village of Alur taluk on Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH-75 on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Supreet (28) and Radhika (23) of Gubbi in Tumakuru district and Ratnamma(65), a mentally challenged.

The wedding of Supreet and Radhika was scheduled be be held in Tumakuru on February 4. The injured are said to be photographers and they underwent treatment at HIMS hospital in Hassan.

Later, they were shifted to Bengaluru. The incident occurred when Supreet lost control over the vehicle while avoiding hitting the mentally challenged woman who came in front of the speeding vehicle..

The tragedy struck them when they were returning to their native after visiting the century-old Church at Hemavathi backwaters and Manjarabad fort in Sakleshpur. They went to backwaters and the fort for pre-wedding video shoot. Alur police have visited the spot and shifted the bodies to HIMS hospital.