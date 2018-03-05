MANGALURU:A group of transgenders was humiliated at an event organised by Canara Catholic Sabha to honour women achievers as part of Women’s Day event at St Agnes Special School ground at Bendur here on Sunday.Eight transgenders had turned up for the event. Noted personalities of Mangaluru Catholic community including Bishop Rev Aloysius Paul D’Souza and legislators Ivan D’Souza and J R Lobo were present at the event to cheer one of the achievers who has worked for their welfare.

As the transgenders entered the venue and were picking up juice glasses at the entrance of the ground, some people near the counter reportedly asked them not to beg at the venue. They were also pushed around.Shocked by the unfair treatment, the transgenders left the venue. The news reached a woman who had come to cheer the achievers and she rushed towards them to convince them and bring them back. A volunteer who joined her apologised for the incident. Finally, they came back, though reluctantly.

One of the transgenders was seen weeping inconsolably as she explained to the woman the unfair treatment meted out to them.“When we went to the juice counter, the person there pushed us around and asked us to go beg for food elsewhere. We too have dignity,” said Sanjana, one of the transgenders. Sanjana also said, “We dressed up so neatly.” Sanjana is doing a beautician course.However, the volunteer who called them beggars, did not apologise.When contacted, Catholic Sabha president Anil Lobo said he was not aware of the incident.