Woman falls to death from Nandi Hills

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/CHIKKABALLAPURA: A Hassan couple’s picnic turned tragic when the 54-year-old wife accidentally fell to death from atop Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapur district on Tuesday evening. The police along with fire department staff retrieved her body on Wednesday evening. No foul play is suspected, nor was it a suicide, the police said.

Police and fire department officials during search operations at Nandi Hills on Wednesday | Express

The deceased is Sunitha, wife of Kumar. The family lives in Hassan and Kumar works in a hotel there. Police said Kumar was on leave as it was May Day and the couple visited Nandi Hills on Tuesday. They had reached the top of the hills by late afternoon. After spending some time, they had gone near the Muneshwara Temple. Around 6pm, Sunitha reportedly lost balance and slipped. Even as her husband tried to save her by holding her, she started rolling on the rockface and fell to her death. It is said that there were only a few people around the temple and they went to Kumar’s aid.

The Nandi Hills authorities were informed about the incident and the police were alerted. As it was dark, the police decided to conduct search operations on Wednesday morning. Accordingly, the police, along with the rescue team of the Fire and Emergency Department, started the search operations on Wednesday morning.

“More than 50 men along with villagers took part in the operation. A drone camera was also used to find the body. Around 5pm on Wednesday, the body was found around 350 feet below the hills. The body was recovered and was sent for postmortem,” the police said.

Police also questioned Kumar about the incident and he claimed that it was an accidental fall. “Even Sunitha’s parents told that the couple shared a cordial relationship and had no suspicions on their son-in-law,” the Nandi police, who have registered a case, added.

The villagers, however, alleged lack of safety measures on the hill as the reason for the mishap. “Hundreds of visitors come here every day. Some dangerous spots are fenced by the authorities but some are neglected. That is why incidents of accidental deaths and suicides are being reported. As it is holiday season now, the number of visitors is high. Authorities should appoint security staff at dangerous spots besides fencing them completely,” a villager said.