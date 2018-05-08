Congress hit by I-T raids in Badami consituency

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Income tax sleuths have raided a resort in Badami in Bagalkot district, where some Congress leaders have been put up for campaigning. The raid, according to sources, started at around 11 pm on Monday night and lasted till Tuesday morning.

Badami, is one of the two constituencies in which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is contesting from.

During the raid at Krishna Heritage Resort, KPCC working president S R Patil, MLC C M Ibrahim and others were present. Siddaramaiah had also stayed in the resort when he had come for campaigning in the constituency recently.

A team of more than ten officials, including a joint director of Income Tax took part in the late night raid.

CM Ibrahim, who left the premises at around 2 AM told TV crews that the I-T raid had happened when they had come for dinner at the resort.

More details awaited.