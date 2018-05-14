Karnataka polls: Intel reports give Congress edge over others

M G CHETAN and MANJU SHETTAR By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While most of the exit poll results are in favour of the BJP, assessment by both the central and state intelligence agencies have put the ruling Congress party as the single largest party is the state assembly elections. But no party is in a position to get majority to come to power as per the reports, which says Congress is expected to win 95-102 seats.

Also, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to win in Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru with a thin margin.Sources in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) said that from their assessment after the polling in the state on Saturday, it was evident that Congress will win in 95-102 seats, while the BJP will get 80-85 seats. The JD(S) party will have to settle for 35-40 seats.

Similar to the report by the IB, the state intelligence wing has also given reports in favour of the Congress: Congress will win 102 seats, while BJP and JD(S) will win 70 and 28 seats respectively.

Highly placed sources in the state home department said that the results in 20 constituencies where there is close fight between Congress/BJP and Congress/JDS will decide whether the party can come to power in the state again. “The Congress with 102 seats will easily emerge as the single largest party. Even if it wins in 10-15 seats out of the 20 constituencies in which it is in tough competition (BJP in 10 and JDS in another 10), it will get simple majority,” the official said.

In 30 constituencies, there is a tough contest between the three political parties. In Chamundeshwari, Siddaramaiah may win with a thin margin. At Badami too, he is expected to win but comfortably, against BJP’s Sriramulu

IB report

Congress - 95-102

BJP - 80-85

JDS - 35-40

State Intelligence wing

Congress - 102

BJP - 70

JDS - 28

Tough contest in 30 constituencies