Mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy transacted in crores with Ambidant, say cops

Published: 12th November 2018 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Gali Janardhana Reddy. (Photo| Nagaraj Gadekal/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy, who was hopeful that he could evade arrest by misleading police in connection with the allegation of receiving 57 kg of gold worth Rs 18 crore, was reportedly startled when the police produced documents related to his financial dealings with Ambidant Marketing Pvt Ltd apart from the gold deal.

Meanwhile, investigations have established that Reddy’s aide Ali Khan had used the gold.

Sources in the CCB said that Reddy came up with a story that he had helped the firm’s proprietor Syed Fareed Ahmed financially in the past and thus he had returned him the money.

“He claimed he is innocent and has not offered any help in settling the ED case. But it was not just that. We showed him documents related to transactions of crores of rupees done online between Reddy and Fareed. For that, he had no answers. Going by the financial transactions, we suspect that Reddy has not only offered help in the ED case, but was also involved in the ponzi scheme run by Ambidant. We are investigating more in this angle,” a CCB official said.

Further, the CCB police will appeal to the court seeking Ali Khan’s police custody.

“We have evidence that Ali Khan has completely used the gold given to Reddy. We will inform about this to the court and take him into custody and recover it,” another officer said.

