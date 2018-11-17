Shivajinagar Councillor’s husband detained for hafta collection

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The CCB police have detained rowdy-sheeter Ishtiaq Ahmed, alias Pailwan, husband of BBMP Shivajinagar ward councillor Fareeda Ishtiaq, on charges of collection of hafta (protection money) from hotel owners.

The police raided his house on Monday night, after his name had emerged in the Ambidant Marketing Pvt Ltd cheating case. The CCB police, however, clarified that he has been detained after hoteliers in Shivajinagar and surrounding areas complained of extortion by him.

“Many had complained about this and thus he has been detained. It has nothing to do with Ambidant case,” the police said.