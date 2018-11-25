Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government contemplating airlifting Ambareesh's body to Mandya: CM HD Kumaraswamy

Speaking to reporters at Kanteerava Stadium where Ambareesh's body is kept for public to pay last respects, Kumaraswamy said that he is trying to get in touch with the Defence Minister.

Published: 25th November 2018 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy pay last respects to Ambareesh in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Shriram BN)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the demand to bring actor Ambareesh's mortal remains to Mandya by his fans is growing, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that the government is contemplating to airlift the body and allow public in Mandya to pay last respects to their favorite actor and politician.

Speaking to reporters at Kanteerava Stadium where Ambareesh's body is kept for public to pay last respects, Kumaraswamy said that he is trying to get in touch with the Defence Minister.

READ | Rebel star Ambareesh dies of cardiac arrest in Bengaluru

"We will request them to provide an IAF helicopter and if they agree, we are thinking of air lifting the body to Mandya by afternoon. From 4 pm to 6 am on Monday, the people of Mandya will be allowed to pay homage. After that, the body will be brought to Bengaluru again for last rites," he said.

Meanwhile, actors Rajanikanth, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj and others paid homage to Ambareesh while most of the personalities from Kannada film industry have camped at the stadium

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ambareesh HD Kumaraswamy Mandya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp