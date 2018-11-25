Karnataka government contemplating airlifting Ambareesh's body to Mandya: CM HD Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the demand to bring actor Ambareesh's mortal remains to Mandya by his fans is growing, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that the government is contemplating to airlift the body and allow public in Mandya to pay last respects to their favorite actor and politician.

Speaking to reporters at Kanteerava Stadium where Ambareesh's body is kept for public to pay last respects, Kumaraswamy said that he is trying to get in touch with the Defence Minister.

"We will request them to provide an IAF helicopter and if they agree, we are thinking of air lifting the body to Mandya by afternoon. From 4 pm to 6 am on Monday, the people of Mandya will be allowed to pay homage. After that, the body will be brought to Bengaluru again for last rites," he said.

Meanwhile, actors Rajanikanth, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj and others paid homage to Ambareesh while most of the personalities from Kannada film industry have camped at the stadium