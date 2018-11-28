Home States Karnataka

Lapses in crop loan waiver won’t be tolerated: CM Kumaraswamy

Kumaraswamy sought details from officials on the data submitted by various banks on loans availed by farmers in various district

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking serious note of middlemen trying to fleece farmers who apply for crop loan waiver, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday instructed the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts to take effective measures to eliminate the menace.

Addressing the meeting of Deputy Commissioners, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officers, Regional Commissioners and heads of all the departments, Kumaraswamy said that he would not tolerate any lapses in its implementation.

Referring to the implementation of the Badavara Bandhu scheme to provide interest-free loans to street vendors Kumaraswamy drew the attention of officials to reports of private money lenders committing atrocities on poor street vendors who fail to repay the loans in time.

The CM directed officials to crack down on such money lenders and protect the vendors.

He wanted relief works to be taken up on a war footing in 100 taluks which have been declared “drought-affected”. He instructed senior officials to visit remote villages to personally inspect the relief works. 

