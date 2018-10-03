Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru man on vacation dies in New Zealand  

A 53-year-old civil engineer from Bengaluru, on a vacation in New Zealand with his wife and cousins, was found dead on Tuesday morning local time.

Published: 03rd October 2018 01:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 01:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 53-year-old civil engineer from Bengaluru, on a vacation in New Zealand with his wife and cousins, was found dead on Tuesday morning local time. Authorities in New Zealand suspect that the victim — Satish Babu — could have died due to cardiac arrest. Satish’s body was found on Mount Tongarrio in North Island of New Zealand by the Police and Land Search and Rescue team. He had reportedly gone missing on the Tongarriro Alpine Crossing amid blizzard-like condition. 

According to a family friend, Satish was a resident of Malleswaram. Satish, along with his wife Preethi and three more families, had left to New Zealand on Monday morning. According to friends of the family, Satish was trekking with his family when he felt a little discomfort in the chest and asked them to continue and that he would catch up.

Satish is survived by his son Nihal, wife Preethi and his mother. Nihal, is a second-year engineering student and has reportedly gone on a road trip with his friends as his parents were on a vacation. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur