Bengaluru man on vacation dies in New Zealand  

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 53-year-old civil engineer from Bengaluru, on a vacation in New Zealand with his wife and cousins, was found dead on Tuesday morning local time. Authorities in New Zealand suspect that the victim — Satish Babu — could have died due to cardiac arrest. Satish’s body was found on Mount Tongarrio in North Island of New Zealand by the Police and Land Search and Rescue team. He had reportedly gone missing on the Tongarriro Alpine Crossing amid blizzard-like condition.

According to a family friend, Satish was a resident of Malleswaram. Satish, along with his wife Preethi and three more families, had left to New Zealand on Monday morning. According to friends of the family, Satish was trekking with his family when he felt a little discomfort in the chest and asked them to continue and that he would catch up.

Satish is survived by his son Nihal, wife Preethi and his mother. Nihal, is a second-year engineering student and has reportedly gone on a road trip with his friends as his parents were on a vacation.