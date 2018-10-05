Home States Karnataka

Martial arts expert Chitah Yajnesh Shetty to enter Hollywood 

 The film will revolve around a martial artist, who admires the legendary Bruce Lee, while struggling to attain international fame.

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Martial arts exponent and action director Chitah Yajnesh Shetty from Karkala has decided to venture into Hollywood with his film — He is Back — featuring debutant actors Abb Li from Afghanistan and Alina Ilyumzhinov from Russia.Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, Shetty said the story is written by David White and Ross W Clarkson will be the director of photography.

 The film will revolve around a martial artist, who admires the legendary Bruce Lee, while struggling to attain international fame. Abb Li (Abbas Ali) from Afganistan, a martial artiste and a Bruce Lee lookalike, will play the lead role. 

Yagnesh said that the movie will have actors from Hollywood and China. They are planning to start shooting by February 2019 and wind up  by end of May to work on post-production. The movie will be released across the world by end of 2019, he said.

The estimated budget for the movie is between `80 crore and `100 crore, he said. “We expect the movie to become a hit. It will be a modern-era tribute to Bruce Lee”, he said. The formal announcement of the movie was made at Burj Khalifa, Dubai, on September 19.

