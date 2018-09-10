Home States Karnataka

Karnataka horror: Husband beheads wife suspecting her fidelity, takes severed head to police station

According to locals, the couple had frequent bout of quarrels over the illicit affair with a person of the same village.

Published: 10th September 2018 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: A woman was beheaded by her own husband on the suspicion of her having illicit affair at the Shivani railway station in Ajjampura taluk on saturday.

Accused Sathish saw his wife in the company of a person and chopped her head with a machet. He wrapped head in a bag and rode his motor bike 20 kms to reach Ajjampura police station where he surrendered before the police along with the severed head.

On seeing paramour and his wife together, angered Sathish had thrown machet at the person. But the latter escaped and and fled the scene. Next target was his wife. He cut off her head and took it to the police station on his motor bike.

Accused Sathish had married Roopa nine years ago after falling in love with her. The couple has two children - one boy and a girl.

Sathish had been a driver in Begaluru for some time. Later, he quit the job of driver and returned to Shivani where he started a mutton stall.

According to locals, the couple had frequent bout of quarrels over the illicit affair with a person of the same village. The matter was even dragged to the police station. However, village heads and police had patched up the quarrel through conciliation.

When he saw his wife with another person on saturday afternoon, he lost control and took the extreme step. "I have to take care of two children. She had borrowed three lakh to pay it to her paramour. I loved her immensely but she stabbed me in the back. Hand me any kind of punishment but I wil take revenge on the person after my release, be it at the cost of going to jail again," he poured out before police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Beheading murder illicit affair Karnataka crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike