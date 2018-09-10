Karnataka horror: Husband beheads wife suspecting her fidelity, takes severed head to police station

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: A woman was beheaded by her own husband on the suspicion of her having illicit affair at the Shivani railway station in Ajjampura taluk on saturday.

Accused Sathish saw his wife in the company of a person and chopped her head with a machet. He wrapped head in a bag and rode his motor bike 20 kms to reach Ajjampura police station where he surrendered before the police along with the severed head.

On seeing paramour and his wife together, angered Sathish had thrown machet at the person. But the latter escaped and and fled the scene. Next target was his wife. He cut off her head and took it to the police station on his motor bike.

Accused Sathish had married Roopa nine years ago after falling in love with her. The couple has two children - one boy and a girl.

Sathish had been a driver in Begaluru for some time. Later, he quit the job of driver and returned to Shivani where he started a mutton stall.

According to locals, the couple had frequent bout of quarrels over the illicit affair with a person of the same village. The matter was even dragged to the police station. However, village heads and police had patched up the quarrel through conciliation.

When he saw his wife with another person on saturday afternoon, he lost control and took the extreme step. "I have to take care of two children. She had borrowed three lakh to pay it to her paramour. I loved her immensely but she stabbed me in the back. Hand me any kind of punishment but I wil take revenge on the person after my release, be it at the cost of going to jail again," he poured out before police.