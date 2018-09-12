Home States Karnataka

CCTV cameras to soon keep watch on Karnataka government schools

Installation of CCTVs at all schools across the states was made compulsory in the year 2017 following increasing incidents of sexual harassment and child abuse on school children.

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Government primary and high schools in the state will function under closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras from the current academic year itself. The state department of primary and secondary education has decided to install CCTV cameras in a phased manner following instructions from Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

In the first phase, over 3,000 high schools will get CCTVs at an estimated total cost of Rs 10 crore. Priority will be given to schools with more number of girl students.As per the decision, each school would get four CCTV cameras, and officials at the local level and the head of the school will decide the spots based on strategic locations and their sensitivity.

 "CCTVs will ensure safety of students and prevent unknown persons from entering school campuses," said a senior official of the department.The finance department has agreed to release funds for installation of CCTVs under the ‘Secondary school buildings maintenance' for which an announcement was made in the 2018-19 budget by Chief Minister Kumaraswamy.

"At a recent meeting with primary and secondary education department officials, the Chief Minister had said safety of children in government schools should be the top priority. He then directed the principal secretary of the department to take necessary measures to install CCTVs," said an official.

Installation of CCTVs at all schools across the states was made compulsory in the year 2017 following increasing incidents of sexual harassment and child abuse on school children. However, there was an objection from private school managements for not applying this to government schools."It is not that government schools have been exempted from installing CCTVs. Shortage of funds makes it difficult for government schools to have CCTVs," said the official. 

