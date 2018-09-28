Karnataka: Man walks into police station with severed head of lover

By Express News Service

KOLAR: Police personnel at Srinivasapura police station were going about their day when a man calmly entered the station with a backpack on Thursday.

When police asked him what his problem was, he kept quiet and opened his bag. To the horror of the policemen, the bag had a severed head of a woman. Police said that the man later confessed that he had chopped off the head of his paramour who, he said, had cheated on him. Police immediately arrested him.

SP Rohini Katoch Sepat told The New Indian Express the person is Azith Khan alias Saddam (28) of Jaffarkhan Mohalla of Srinivasapura. He owns a mobile repair centre and also works as a salesman in a private company.

Sepat said that Khan is married and has three children. He however, was in a relationship with Rohan Khanum (25), a resident of Neelasandra in Bengaluru who was deserted by her husband and had a child.

Police said that Khan suspected that Khanum was having an affair with another man. Khan took Khanum to Guttahalli Dinne of Chinthamani taluk to an isolated place and killed her. Later, he packed the head in his backpack and hopped on his two-wheeler only to surrender at Srinivasapura police station.