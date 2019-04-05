Film shoot in Talakaveri Sanctuary in Karnataka irks activists

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wildlife activists are fuming over permission being allegedly granted for a commercial film team to shoot inside Talakaveri Wildlife Sanctuary in Kodagu district. Shooting for the Malayalam film Nalpathi Onnu commenced in the hillocks of the sanctuary on Thursday, and is expected to continue for two more days.

While local forest officials claimed that permission came from the Bengaluru office, activists are questioning on what grounds the permission was given, when part of the sanctuary has been closed for the public as it’s forest fire season.

Shooting is underway at Mulamotte area of the sanctuary, and the unit has more than 30 people camping there, including the lead actors. Initially, permission was sought for five days, but it’s learnt that the department insisted that the unit winds up in three days.

“Permission was granted by the office of the wildlife division under section 28 (1) B of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The department told the film team that they must pack up within three days, and not five days. All the necessary safety arrangements are in place and there is no permission for the use of any kind of fire or explosives. In fact, it rained in the area where shooting is going on just a day ago,” said a senior official from the forest department.

Section 28(1)B of the WP Act allows photography in wildlife sanctuaries. Moreover, the head of the wildlife division has the power to permit such activities. But activists are questioning how a commercial film team was allowed to shoot in the sanctuary at the peak of the fire season. The local forest division has banned trekking, camping and birdwatching inside the sanctuary for over two months.

Praveen Bhargav, trustee of Wildlife First, pointed out that granting of permission for commercial film shooting could cause serious disturbance to wildlife. “The Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, contains stringent restrictions on any type of commercial activity within a sanctuary. The Act also mandates that the Chief Wildlife Warden must ensure preservation of the sanctuary,” he said.

“All these violate the Act. We urge that a ban on commercial film shooting inside sanctuaries and National Parks be strictly enforced,” he added.