Gokak MLA Ramesh ready to exit Congress, coalition government’s stability at stake again

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A fresh storyline is being scripted in Karnataka, as rebels in the coalition hop on to the fence for another round of Nataka politics. The lead role is being played by v Ramesh Jarkiholi. Ramesh, taunted by brother and cabinet minister Satish Jarikiholi to come out in the open, on Tuesday lashed out, saying, “I am not a coward to operate in hiding.” A war of words has been on between the brothers, with Ramesh declaring that he would make his move at the right time.

What set the ball rolling was a statement by Ramesh on Tuesday to the media that he was “technically” in the Congress but would announce his decision to jump ship soon. He was served a notice by the Congress for failing to attend meetings, and was reportedly holed up in Mumbai with two other rebels, Athani MLA Mahesh Kumtalli and Bellary Rural MLA B Nagendra.

Now, the rebels have claimed the support of Congress MLAs B C Patil (Hirekerur) and K Sudhakar (Chikkaballapur), and JDS MLA Narayana Gowda (KR Pet), although all three have denied it and offered personal excuses for being in Mumbai. Davanagere strongman and former cabinet minister Shamanur Shivashankarappa had said that Ramesh had taken “an advance” from the BJP and would resign. Satish, too, had echoed concern about payment.

The rebel camp, according to reliable sources, has three more MLAs who have committed to support them -- two from Congress and one from JDS, but whose names are still a secret. But in contrast to Ramesh Jarkiholi’s claims, Mahesh Kumtalli and B Nagendra are on record to say they will not go with Ramesh.



Congress leaders were quick to rush to control the damage, with state president Dinesh Gundu Rao and former chief minister Siddaramaiah saying that the coalition government was stable, despite the BJP trying to destabilise the government for many months now. Reiterating that all was well, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, “I will speak to Ramesh Jarkiholi, so will Dinesh Gundu Rao and Siddaramaiah.’’

Congress MLC Prakash Rathod claimed that their flock is safe. “The BJP has been speaking about our numbers from the day the government was formed.”