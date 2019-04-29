Home States Karnataka

INS Vikramaditya will take part in exercise, says Indian Navy

Along with its nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, France too will deploy some of its destroyers and nuclear attack submarines.

Published: 29th April 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

INS Vikramaditya
By Amit S Upadhye and Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI/KARWAR: Three days after the fire accident on board aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, which claimed the life of a naval officer, the Indian Navy has confirmed that the vessel will participate in the joint exercise with the French Navy as scheduled from May 1.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Indian Navy spokesperson Captain D K Sharma laid to rest any doubts about the aircraft carrier’s participation in the joint exercise ‘Varuna’, which, he said, will be the bigger compared to previous editions.

“INS Vikramaditya will participate in the exercise for sure,” he said. Despite the loss of a brave officer who prevented a major disaster by putting his life on the line, the morale of the Navy men is high, he added.

IN the 17th edition of the India-France naval exercise, the country’s only aircraft carrier, with MiG-29Ks, and FNS Charles de Gaulle of France with Rafale-M naval fighter jets, will participate. India will deploy destroyers including INS Chennai, stealth frigate INS Tarkash, auxiliary ships, submarines.

Along with its nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, France too will deploy some of its destroyers and nuclear attack submarines. Meanwhile, a Board of Inquiry team from the Indian Navy headquarters visited INS Kadamba naval base in Karwar on Saturday and inquired into the cause of the fire on INS Vikramaditya.
They also assessed the damage to the ship and a report is expected to be submitted on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
INS Vikramaditya Indian Navy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp