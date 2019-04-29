INS Vikramaditya will take part in exercise, says Indian Navy

Amit S Upadhye and Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI/KARWAR: Three days after the fire accident on board aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, which claimed the life of a naval officer, the Indian Navy has confirmed that the vessel will participate in the joint exercise with the French Navy as scheduled from May 1.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Indian Navy spokesperson Captain D K Sharma laid to rest any doubts about the aircraft carrier’s participation in the joint exercise ‘Varuna’, which, he said, will be the bigger compared to previous editions.

“INS Vikramaditya will participate in the exercise for sure,” he said. Despite the loss of a brave officer who prevented a major disaster by putting his life on the line, the morale of the Navy men is high, he added.

IN the 17th edition of the India-France naval exercise, the country’s only aircraft carrier, with MiG-29Ks, and FNS Charles de Gaulle of France with Rafale-M naval fighter jets, will participate. India will deploy destroyers including INS Chennai, stealth frigate INS Tarkash, auxiliary ships, submarines.

Along with its nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, France too will deploy some of its destroyers and nuclear attack submarines. Meanwhile, a Board of Inquiry team from the Indian Navy headquarters visited INS Kadamba naval base in Karwar on Saturday and inquired into the cause of the fire on INS Vikramaditya.

They also assessed the damage to the ship and a report is expected to be submitted on Monday.