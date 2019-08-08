Home States Karnataka

CM BSY announces compensation, relief for flood-hit victims

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of the Police Sub Inspector (PSI) who was killed while handling traffic jam on NH-4 near Kittur on Tuesday.

By Tushar Majukar 
Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of the Police Sub Inspector (PSI) who was killed while handling traffic jam on NH-4 near Kittur on Tuesday. The CM also announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to kins of each of the six persons who died in incidents related to floods in the last few days.

He was addressing a press conference during his visit to Belagavi to review flood situation on Wednesday. 
It may be recalled here that Irranna Latte, PSI attached to Kittur Police Station was handling the traffic flow on National Highway 4 which was jammed due to floods when the speeding car rammed, killing him on the spot.

Yediyurappa said that Rs 30 lakh compensation will be provided immediately and Rs 20 lakh will be provided to them through Disaster Relief Fund. He said that apart from the compensation to the family members of the deceased, one of the kin will be offered a job. Responding to a question, the CM said that saving lives of people will be the first priority of the government. He also said that all efforts are being made to rescue the couple that is stuck on a tree for last three days.

Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

