'Property destroyed, dreams washed away': Karnataka flood victims narrate tales of despair

With tears in their eyes, the rescued victims said that the flood has left them penniless devouring everything they had.

Published: 11th August 2019 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Army men and NDRF personnel involved in rescue operations in Belagavi district on Thursday | Express

By Tushar A Majukar
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: “Our lives have become useless after floods washed-off our sources of income and hopes of survival,” said one of the ten flood victims who were airlifted by a chopper from marooned Amargol village in Ron taluk. They are currently taking shelter at Dharmanath Bhavan in Belagavi.

Most of the victims, who were rescued by helicopter, are senior citizens. Out of 30 victims who had climbed atop a building to save themselves from the flood,  ten were rescued by helicopter while others still await their turn. 

With tears in their eyes, the rescued victims said that the flood has left them penniless devouring everything they had. All those rescued are farmers who were expecting a good yield this year.

Speaking to TNIE, Basangouda Parangoudar said that he owns 10 acres of land and had 10 cattle. “My cattle were my family and I tried everything to save them. But floods killed them in front of my eyes and I helplessly stood there watching them die in the water. They were like my children and I could not save them," he wailed adding that he has a family of wife, children and grandchildren but had no clue where they were now.

“I only hope and pray that they are all safe. I do not have any contact with them and I only hope they are secure in some of the other shelter,” he added.

ALSO READ | Karnataka floods: Rains take a break, but evacuation becomes a struggle

Yallappa Hogar, another rescued victim said that he wants to contact his family members, but cannot do it as he does not know where are they. “But I am sure they are safe. I believe in God and he will keep them safe,” he said. Hogar said that floods have washed his house, crops and everything off, but not his will to survive. He said that he is ready to get back on his feet and reclaim what he has lost to the floods. 

Siddappa Monalli, Rajangouda Parangoudar, Andannayya Hadalimath and others of Amargol village in Ron taluk had similar stories to narrate with the flood destroying their properties and dashing their dreams.

