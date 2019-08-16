Driving licence test failure rate rises in automated centres

Preeja Prasad By

BENGALURU: According to data accessed by The New Indian Express, there is a 6 per cent failure in the number of Driving Licence tests conducted at Automated Driving Test Centres (ADTCs) as compared to almost 100 per cent success at manual centres. It’s been two years since Electronics City Phase 2 received its ADTC with electronic sensors installed. However, the centre became fully functional only last December.

As of now, there are three ADTCs in Karnataka -- in Bengaluru-Jnanabharathi, Chandapura and Electronics City. Shivamogga and Kalaburagi will be installing these within two months, according to the transport department. Officials are also looking at installing ADTCs in the districts of Kolar, Belagavi, Dharwad and Dakshina Kannada, though it may take a year to get the area converted from manual to automated.

Shivraj Patil, Additional Commissioner (e-Governance & Environment) for Transport said that they are focussing on heavy vehicles as of now to curb road accidents. In the 2018-19 budget report, the department introduced the Heavy Vehicle Driver Training Institute in Yelahanka and Dharwad.

“Here, the drivers receive training for eight days. We are going to set up more institutes in Kalaburagi, Belagavi and Dakshina Kannada at a cost of Rs 20 crore. We have also introduced Inspection and Certification Centres which will ensure that heavy vehicles are fit enough to be on our roads, and will inspect brakes, clutches, batteries, wheels etc,” Shivraj told TNIE. The centres are functioning at Mysuru, Dharwad and Chokkanahalli. However, the centres which are yet to be set up have been pending since 2013.

This year, there have already been over 400 road accidents due to trucks and buses alone in Bengaluru city, according to the Bengaluru Traffic Police.

ADTC Data

49,602

Pass Count

3,126

Fail Count

52,728

Total