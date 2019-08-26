Home States Karnataka

 IIHR develops light trap suction method to get rid of tomato pest

We have been popularising the technology among farmers by training them in it. We’ve had farmers from Kolar, Andhra Pradesh border, Maharashtra and other states as well.

Published: 26th August 2019 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

The light trap method that was developed by the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research to kill pests that ruin tomato crops | Express

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Institute of Horticultural Research, established by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR-IIHR) recently developed ‘light trap’, a method to kill or get rid of a relatively unknown pest called Tuta Absoluta, that affects tomatoes. 

Studies were conducted in a tomato polyhouse and the method proved successful in trapping insects. Tuta Absoluta is a South American moth that rapidly began spreading in India in 2014. It can lead to loss of 100 per cent yield of tomatoes.

“When we conducted studies, we found that these insects get attracted to the colour yellow. We designed a system where an incandescent light bulb is placed above the plant to attract both male and female insects. Soap water or water containing pesticide is placed at the bottom. Alternatively, a suction is placed with a mesh below, instead of the soapy water bowl. The insects get attracted to the light, hit the surface, lose balance and fall into the mesh or bowl,” said Dr V Sridhar, principal scientist and secretary, Division of Entomology and Nematology, IIHR.

“We applied for a patent a few days ago but have already shared the technology with farmers from across the country,” Sridhar said, adding, “The same technology can be used in open conditions with a few modifications. For one acre, four or five light traps are enough. Tuta is more active from 7-11pm. The light-cum-suction trap is being patented. Suction mechanism enhances the trapping efficiency of adult insects.”

Though tomato is the main host, Tuta can also attack other hosts, like potato, eggplant, tobacco etc. Young larvae mine into tomato leaves, apical buds, stalks or fruits. Feeding results in blotches and pinholes on fruit which are generally covered with the frass (excrement of larvae). In one to two months, the technology will be commercially available. This method is part of a larger Integrated Pest Management (IPM) module developed by the institute.

“We have been popularising the technology among farmers by training them in it. We’ve had farmers from Kolar, Andhra Pradesh border, Maharashtra and other states as well. As this is an emerging insect, not many farmers are aware of it. It can multiply in lakhs within one week. This can cut down cost and affect chemical sprays used by farmers,” said another scientist from the institute.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Institute of Horticultural Research Indian Council of Agricultural Research Tuta Absoluta
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp