Air traffic leads to speculation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BY the time residents of Bengaluru woke up on Tuesday morning, the news of air strike by the Indian Air Force to terrorist camps in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir was all over the news. This is exactly what peeved the residents of Bengaluru as they saw military aircraft flying in the city on Tuesday morning. While there were many theories floating regarding the same, Ministry of Defence officials have dismissed all of them.

Apart from the fighter jet, Dornier light transport aircraft was also seen flying towards the HAL Airport.

When contacted, sources in Ministry of Defence said that the air traffic on Bengaluru skies was since many aircraft who participated at Aero India 2019 were returning to base. “After the event concluded on Sunday, the aircraft must be returning to HAL Airport. This must have lead to speculation among the residents who saw the jets and transport aircraft fly,” sources added.