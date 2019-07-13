Home States Karnataka

Rain piles on woes for Belagavi farmers

With the Halaga-Mache bypass road virtually blocking water flow in the nala, farm lands on both sides of the road are waterlogged causing huge loss of crops to farmers.

Published: 13th July 2019 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Tushar A Majukar
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Agricultural fields around the Bellary Nala and Halaga-Mache bypass road on the outskirts of Belagavi have been inundated with rains lashing continuously since the onset of the monsoon. The situation now is in sharp contrast to a few months ago when crops had almost withered due to the continued dry spell.

With the Halaga-Mache bypass road virtually blocking water flow in the nala, farmlands on both sides of the road are waterlogged causing huge loss of crops to farmers. They attribute the annual mess in their fields to the government’s failure to desilt the Bellary Nala.

“For many years, we have been suffering losses due to the flooding. It is high time the local authorities helped us get rid of it by desilting the Bellary Nala,’’ farmers said.

In a desperate attempt to prevent further losses, the farmers are taking steps to flush out the water from their fields. They say rainwater that flows from Yellur village, located uphill towards the Halaga-Mache road, also stagnates in the fields.

Speaking to TNIE, Raju Marve, a farmer, said that earlier more than 700 acres of agriculture land was getting affected due to flooding of Bellary Nala and places like Juney Belgaon, Halga, Vadgaon, Shahapur, Bastwad, Basavan-Kudachi, Angol and surrounding areas were affected. But now, even the fields located on the other side of bypass road are getting flooded without an outlet. Marve said 30-km long Bellary Nala traverses through dense industrial and population clusters, agriculture farms and fields before joining Markandeya river.

He alleged that several industries and even hospitals release waste into the Nala which also damages crops and causes health hazards to farmers.

When contacted, NHAI authorities said they have already created a channel to allow the rainwater to flow to Bellary Nala. They admitted that the bypass road work created the flooding problem, but said they are doing their best to deal with it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
monsoon water crisis Belagavi farmers
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp