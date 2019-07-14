Home States Karnataka

Farmer’s daughter from Belagavi village bags Maharashtra’s Next Supermodel title

Sneha Nagangouda of Khanagaon village in Belagavi taluk has bagged several accolades in Lavani dance and modelling competitions.

Published: 14th July 2019 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Sneha Nagangouda won Maharashtra’s Next Supermodel title. (Photo | EPS)

Sneha Nagangouda won Maharashtra’s Next Supermodel title. (Photo | EPS)

By Tushar A Majukar
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The 18-year-old daughter of a farmer from a remote hamlet in Belagavi taluk walked the ramp in style and won many hearts recently. She bagged two titles at Maharashtra’s Next Supermodel competition held in Pune.

Sneha Nagangouda of Khanagaon village won Maharashtra’s Next Supermodel title, securing Best Smile and Best Ramp Walk titles. Sneha, a first-semester student of Jain BBA College, has not only made her parents proud since childhood, but also her villagers, be in dance, modelling or education. This has made the villagers put up a banner congratulating her for her outstanding achievements.

Speaking to TNIE, Sneha recalled that everything she has achieved is because of the support and encouragement of her parents and her late grandfather Baburao Nagangouda who died recently. She said her family has always supported her in every move she made, be it in studies or dance or modelling.

Sneha, who is a noted Lavani dancer in Belagavi, said she was initially fascinated towards dancing and started practising it when she was just seven-year-old. “I just watched television and learnt different forms of dance. Later I met Lavani dancer Kiran Pawar, who taught me the Maharashtrian dance form. This helped me sharpen my skills. It is the same skill which helped me bag Maharashtra’s Next Supermodel title,” she said.

Sneha has bagged several accolades in Lavani dance and modelling competitions. She said she was into dance since her schooldays, but moved to modelling in 2018. Sneha said people who appreciated her dance, encouraged her to go for modelling and even helped her do the same. She later bagged several titles in modelling, including Miss Ojas 2018, Miss Costume Western, Miss Beauty and others.

This dancer-model is now interested in becoming a theatre artiste and later a film actress. “My first priority is completing my education and the rest will follow,” Sneha concluded.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Belagavi Karnataka farmer Belagavi farmer dancing Maharashtra’s Next Supermodel Lavani dancer
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp