Farmer’s daughter from Belagavi village bags Maharashtra’s Next Supermodel title

Tushar A Majukar By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The 18-year-old daughter of a farmer from a remote hamlet in Belagavi taluk walked the ramp in style and won many hearts recently. She bagged two titles at Maharashtra’s Next Supermodel competition held in Pune.

Sneha Nagangouda of Khanagaon village won Maharashtra’s Next Supermodel title, securing Best Smile and Best Ramp Walk titles. Sneha, a first-semester student of Jain BBA College, has not only made her parents proud since childhood, but also her villagers, be in dance, modelling or education. This has made the villagers put up a banner congratulating her for her outstanding achievements.

Speaking to TNIE, Sneha recalled that everything she has achieved is because of the support and encouragement of her parents and her late grandfather Baburao Nagangouda who died recently. She said her family has always supported her in every move she made, be it in studies or dance or modelling.

Sneha, who is a noted Lavani dancer in Belagavi, said she was initially fascinated towards dancing and started practising it when she was just seven-year-old. “I just watched television and learnt different forms of dance. Later I met Lavani dancer Kiran Pawar, who taught me the Maharashtrian dance form. This helped me sharpen my skills. It is the same skill which helped me bag Maharashtra’s Next Supermodel title,” she said.

Sneha has bagged several accolades in Lavani dance and modelling competitions. She said she was into dance since her schooldays, but moved to modelling in 2018. Sneha said people who appreciated her dance, encouraged her to go for modelling and even helped her do the same. She later bagged several titles in modelling, including Miss Ojas 2018, Miss Costume Western, Miss Beauty and others.

This dancer-model is now interested in becoming a theatre artiste and later a film actress. “My first priority is completing my education and the rest will follow,” Sneha concluded.



