Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe visits Mookambika temple

Published: 27th July 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and his wife Maithree Wickremesinghe at Sri Mookambika Temple, Kollur on Friday | express

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe visited Sri Mookambika temple at Kollur here on Friday and paid obeisance to the Goddess Mookambika. He was accompanied by his wife- Maithree Wickremesinghe. This is his second visit to Kollur temple. He had visited Kollur temple in November, 2017 after his earlier scheduled visit during August, 2017 was cancelled on account of inclement weather.
On Friday, he participated in the ‘poornahuthi’ of Chandika Yaga.

He left by road from Mangaluru International Airport to the Sri Mookambika Temple in Kollur at around 11.10 am. Deputy Commissioner Hephsiba Rani Korlapati and Udupi SP Nisha James welcomed the Sri Lankan PM at the temple. Due to inclement weather, he could not leave Mangaluru by helicopter though a helipad was readied at Are Shiroor near Kollur. Heavy police protection was provided all along the route. Wickremesinghe first offered the obeisance to the Goddess and then attended the Nava Chandika Yaga held in the temple premises. Wickremesinghe couple wore traditional attire during their arrival at the temple. The temple and its surroundings had turned into a fortress with tight police security and entry of devotees was banned from 10 am to 6 pm on account of VVIP visit. 

Only limited number of temple priests, members of the management committee of the temple were allowed inside the temple premises during VVIP visit. Journalists were also not allowed inside the temple premises as high-security measures were in place. The religious rituals, ‘parayana’ recital at Kollur temple had started in the temple on Thursday itself. 

