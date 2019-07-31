Home States Karnataka

Gutter Amavasya: It is time for bottoms up!

 For all non-vegetarians and alcoholics in Belagavi, it’s time to celebrate ‘Gutter Amavasya’. It’s the night for binge drinking for them.

Published: 31st July 2019 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

liquor, Alcohol

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Tushar A Majukar
Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  For all non-vegetarians and alcoholics in Belagavi, it’s time to celebrate ‘Gutter Amavasya’. It’s the night for binge drinking for them. Before starting month-long fasting during Shravan which is starting from Thursday, a large number of youths and others enjoy drinking liquor a night prior to that. 

The celebration is called ‘Gutter Amavasya’ as revellers are expected to drink alcohol and eat non-vegetarian food, so much so that they end up throwing up in the gutters on their way back home. During the month-long Shravan festival, people abstain from eating non-vegetarian food and alcohol, and spend most of their time performing prayers and religious rituals. Irrespective of caste, community or age bars, people celebrate ‘Gutter Amavasya’ (New Moon Day) across Belagavi.   

All mutton and chicken shops across the city were crowded on Tuesday, a day prior to the festival. Customers also thronged wine shops and bars, as several people started celebrating the festival in advance and had plans to continue it on Wednesday. Keshav Jadhav, a resident of Anandwadi in Belagavi, said a person who has not heard about the festival before, initially feels it to be strange. But, there is nothing wrong or strange about the festival, he added.

Jadhav said many locals quit eating non-vegetarian food and consuming liquor during Shravan. The festival was started by village ancestors, so that people can consume liquor and eat non-vegetarian food to such an extent that they do not think about it for at least a month and observe Shravan wholeheartedly, he added. Asha Chavan, a resident of Angol, said cooking mutton on this day is on priority in most of the houses. Liquor, mutton and chicken shops do a  good business during the festival.  

Comments

