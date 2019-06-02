Home States Karnataka

Coalition government is like handicapped child: Pralhad Joshi

BJP MP Prahlad Joshi (Twitter image)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after State BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa said they have no plans to destabilise the coalition government and would work like a responsible opposition, newly minted Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the coalition government is like the handicapped child of a couple who is in an illicit relationship and will not survive long.

Responding to a question he claimed, “Yeddyurappa is not doing anything to destabilize the government, the government will fall on its own.’’  Asked if Yeddyurappa had been asked by the national BJP not to destabilize the government, he said, “The central leaders like Amit Shah may have mentioned in passing. They (the coalition) are dying, we do not have to commit murder.’’    

About the contentious Mahadayi water issue between Karnataka and Goa, he accused the Congress government of not taking the precaution of setting aside water for drinking before presenting the case in the Supreme Court. “Passing any notification on this is impossible. The matter is before the court. The legal team had clearly specified what the government needs to do,” he said.

He pointed out that there are four ministers from Karnataka in the Modi cabinet and they would meet once in 15 days and discuss on Karnataka related issues and follow up. The four -- D V Sadananda Gowda, Nirmala Sitharaman, Suresh Angadi and Pralhad Joshi -- were inducted into the Union Ministry on Thursday.

Asked about the coal position and about the allegations of coal shortage,  Joshi who holds charge of coal ministry too, said,  “Let the four thermal plants go on producing power, we will go on supplying coal. “
He said there will not be any shortage in supply of coal. “...there is minimum stock of 15-16 days everywhere, whatever demand comes that will be supplied,” he added.

