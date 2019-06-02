Home States Karnataka

JDS Karnataka president hits out Sa Ra Mahesh

He also said that victory of Sumalatha in Mandya was people’s wish and felt that caste and status would not win elections

By Express News Service

MYSURU: ith JDS taking a beating in the KR Nagar Municipal Council elections, differences in the party are now coming to the fore. JDS state president AH Vishwanath has lashed out at Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh, accusing him of indulging in caste politics by denying tickets to aspirants from the Kuruba community.

'Referring to the Congress winning the KR Nagar Municipal Council elections, he said that though he had suggested that Kuruba candidates be fielded from a few wards, Mahesh did not pay any heed to it.
“What will people think of me if I being from a backward community fail to give tickets to any Kuruba despite being the party president?” he asked and added that Kuruba candidates of BJP have won in four wards.

He also said that it is the Kurubas who had helped Mahesh win the assembly elections. He added that JDS leaders only weigh their partymen depending on who has more “money power”. He also said that victory of Sumalatha in Mandya was people’s wish and felt that caste and status would not win elections

