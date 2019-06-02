Home States Karnataka

Now, daily flights from Hubbali to Bengaluru

Following an increase in air passenger traffic on the Bengaluru and Hubballi routes, national carrier Air India has increased the frequency of Airbus 319 flight from four times a week to daily.

The carrier had begun operation with its Airbus flight in December 2017 after the inauguration of the Hubballi airport. Flown thrice a week, its route was  Bengaluru-Hubballi-Mumbai and vice versa.

In the meantime, its flight was increased by a day more, but only on the Bengaluru and Hubballi routes.
In addition to Air India, Alliance Air, Spice Jet, IndigoAir and Star Air are also operating on these routes have been flying to almost their full capacity.

 

Hubbali bengaluru flights Air India

