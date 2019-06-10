Nobody wants snap polls, not even BJP

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The infighting in the Congress-JDS coalition is only expected to escalate post Wednesday’s cabinet expansion. Even as disgruntled leaders of the Congress are taking on the likes of Siddaramaiah in public, the BJP has taken two steps back on its attempts to topple the coalition government.

The Lok Sabha elections that gave the saffron party a thumping majority led many within the party and outside to believe that attempts to topple the coalition government will get renewed vigour. The reality, however, seems different. Nobody wants snap polls, not even the BJP despite it being the only party that could probably afford elections, financially at least.

“If Lok Sabha results are any yardstick to presume our dominance in more than 170 assembly segments, then how does one explain the ground we lost in ULB polls held barely a few days after Lok Sabha polls?” asked a BJP leader, insisting that voter preferences change every election and there is no guarantee that BJP will outdo itself.

“We have 105 MLAs but if we go to polls now, we may not be able to retain all 105 seats. It has only been a year and our MLAs are now finding stability in their positions. Not many are confident of getting re-elected for various reasons, including sympathy for Congress-JDS,” a state BJP office bearer said.

State BJP leaders have been asked to stand clear of any attempt to topple the coalition government that is already seeing red flags thanks to internal turmoil.

Despite being cash-rich, having pan-state mass leader like B S Yeddyurappa, star campaigners like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah, the BJP is not confident of retaining all of its 105 assembly seats.

“Many MPs, who would have lost, got elected only because of the Modi wave (this Lok Sabha polls). The same vigour may not apply for assembly polls. Moreover, defeat of bigwigs like H D Deve Gowda and Mallikarjun Kharge will play out as sympathy for the coalition. The perception that BJP has been trying to topple this government for a year now will also play out against us,” said a state BJP general secretary insisting that there was no operation Kamala and MLAs of the coalition approached the BJP willingly.