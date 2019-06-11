SpiceJet cancels some flights connecting Hubballi

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The sudden cancellation of daily flight operations by SpiceJet on Bengaluru-Mumbai route via Hubballi has disappointed passengers as they lose daily direct air connectivity to Mumbai.

Air India and its subsidiary Alliance Air, Indigo and Star Air are operating on these sectors, but SpiceJet was more popular among passengers. Booking for SpiceJet on the above-said routes are available only till June 19. Travel agents are not able to book SpiceJet flights to and from Hubballi after June 19.