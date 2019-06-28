Home States Karnataka

Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru

The proposal has drawn criticism from realtors as well as home buyers who feel that there should be strict regulation rather than curbing development altogether.

Published: 28th June 2019 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

Apartment

For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The unbridled growth of Bengaluru, which has led to a major crisis on the water supply front, has prompted the government to consider tough measures. Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said the government is contemplating on not allowing construction of any new apartments in the city for the next five years.

Parameshwara, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, told the media that the government is thinking of prohibiting new constructions in the city till the water crisis is resolved. Realtors and developers will be called for a meeting before a final decision is taken, he added.

The proposal has drawn criticism from realtors as well as home buyers who feel that there should be strict regulation rather than curbing development altogether. Freedom fighter H S Doreswamy, who blamed politicians and government officials for the water crisis, likened the situation prevailing in Bengaluru to Chennai, which is witnessing a major water crisis.

READ: Freeze on construction won’t solve water crisis, say citizens

Parameshwara said it had come to the notice of the government that builders are constructing apartment complexes without addressing the drinking water needs, but while selling them, they do not guarantee drinking water supply. Due to this, residents of apartments are forced to rely on water tankers. He added that in another five years, Bengaluru will get water from other sources like Sharavathi and Linganamakki, and hoped that there would be no problems with water supply by then.

“Work on the Cauvery 5th stage project is going on, but that will not be enough. A detailed project report (DPR) on bringing water from Linganamakki dam is being prepared. There is opposition, but after the DPR get prepared, the government will take a final decision,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
water crisis bengaluru apartment construction
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp