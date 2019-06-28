Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The unbridled growth of Bengaluru, which has led to a major crisis on the water supply front, has prompted the government to consider tough measures. Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said the government is contemplating on not allowing construction of any new apartments in the city for the next five years.

Parameshwara, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, told the media that the government is thinking of prohibiting new constructions in the city till the water crisis is resolved. Realtors and developers will be called for a meeting before a final decision is taken, he added.

The proposal has drawn criticism from realtors as well as home buyers who feel that there should be strict regulation rather than curbing development altogether. Freedom fighter H S Doreswamy, who blamed politicians and government officials for the water crisis, likened the situation prevailing in Bengaluru to Chennai, which is witnessing a major water crisis.

READ: Freeze on construction won’t solve water crisis, say citizens

Parameshwara said it had come to the notice of the government that builders are constructing apartment complexes without addressing the drinking water needs, but while selling them, they do not guarantee drinking water supply. Due to this, residents of apartments are forced to rely on water tankers. He added that in another five years, Bengaluru will get water from other sources like Sharavathi and Linganamakki, and hoped that there would be no problems with water supply by then.

“Work on the Cauvery 5th stage project is going on, but that will not be enough. A detailed project report (DPR) on bringing water from Linganamakki dam is being prepared. There is opposition, but after the DPR get prepared, the government will take a final decision,” he said.