Umesh Jadhav looks all set to join BJP next week

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Chincholi MLA Dr Umesh Jadhav is likely to defect to BJP in the coming week when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit to Kalaburagi.A formal announcement on Jadhav being the BJP candidate for Lok Sabha election from Kalaburagi constituency is also expected to be made then.A source said Jadhav has already consulted senior Supreme Court advocates to find out if his move will invite provisions of the anti-defection law and has been advised he can resign as MLA. In view of the PM’s visit to the district on March 6, Jadhav may resign before Tuesday. Jadhav has already distanced himself from the Congress, the source added.

Prajwal will contest from Hassan: Bhavani Revanna

Hassan: JD(S) Supremo H D Devegowda’s daughter-in-law, Bhavani Revanna, said her son Prajwal will contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Hassan for the first time. “The people of Hassan should support Prajwal, who has the capacity to take up responsibility,” she said. Speaking after inaugurating the JD(S) district Youth Christian wing here, she said her father-in-law H D Devegowda has already promised a ticket for him. She said Prajwal learnt politics from his father H D Revanna, his uncle H D Kumaraswamy and grandfather H D Devegowda. She also said he has won the hearts of those who want him to enter politics.