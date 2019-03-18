Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy’s personal car booked for traffic violations twice, fines yet to be paid  

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s personal high-end car, a Range Rover, has been booked for violating traffic rules in February.

Published: 18th March 2019 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

A file picture of CM’s Range Rover

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s personal high-end car, a Range Rover, has been booked for violating traffic rules in February. The offences were recorded by the automated enforcement cameras and notices were sent to Kasturi Media Pvt Ltd, which was mentioned at the time of registration of the vehicle.

A senior police official said the offences include the driver using mobile phone while driving on February 10 in Sadashivanagar police station limits and another violation for overspeeding with a fine of `300 booked near Basaveshwara Circle on February 22.  Two notices were sent to the given address. However the fine amount of Rs 600 is yet to be paid by the company. 

Kumaraswamy has been using his personal car as he chose not to avail an official car from the government.

The automated challans for the violations were generated two weeks ago. The fines had to be paid within seven days of the date from which the challans were generated. The police said in case the fines are not paid within the due date, the car is stopped on sighting and the fines collected.
The officer said since the Range Rover belongs to the CM, it will not be easily missed. The fines will be collected soon if they are  not voluntarily paid, he added.

“The car is seen in front of Vidhana Soudha almost daily. So we will ensure that the fines are collected the next time we spot it,” he said. However, no explanation was offered as to why the fines had not yet been collected if the vehicle was spotted near Vidhana Soudha almost every day.

CAR DETAILS 
KA-42-P-0002 
(Ramanagar  RTO,KA)
Owner:1-KASTHURI MEDIA PVT LTD
Vehicle:RANGE ROVER 4.4L TD(DIESEL)
Motor Car (LMV)

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka CM car traffic rule violations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp