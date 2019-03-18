Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy’s personal car booked for traffic violations twice, fines yet to be paid  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s personal high-end car, a Range Rover, has been booked for violating traffic rules in February. The offences were recorded by the automated enforcement cameras and notices were sent to Kasturi Media Pvt Ltd, which was mentioned at the time of registration of the vehicle.

A senior police official said the offences include the driver using mobile phone while driving on February 10 in Sadashivanagar police station limits and another violation for overspeeding with a fine of `300 booked near Basaveshwara Circle on February 22. Two notices were sent to the given address. However the fine amount of Rs 600 is yet to be paid by the company.

Kumaraswamy has been using his personal car as he chose not to avail an official car from the government.

The automated challans for the violations were generated two weeks ago. The fines had to be paid within seven days of the date from which the challans were generated. The police said in case the fines are not paid within the due date, the car is stopped on sighting and the fines collected.

The officer said since the Range Rover belongs to the CM, it will not be easily missed. The fines will be collected soon if they are not voluntarily paid, he added.

“The car is seen in front of Vidhana Soudha almost daily. So we will ensure that the fines are collected the next time we spot it,” he said. However, no explanation was offered as to why the fines had not yet been collected if the vehicle was spotted near Vidhana Soudha almost every day.

CAR DETAILS

KA-42-P-0002

(Ramanagar RTO,KA)

Owner:1-KASTHURI MEDIA PVT LTD

Vehicle:RANGE ROVER 4.4L TD(DIESEL)

Motor Car (LMV)