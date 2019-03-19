After river fest, garbage back on Phalguni banks

Express News Service

MANGALURU: In January this year, the Mangaluru River Festival was held for the first time in the city. It was a momentous occasion as hundreds of people gathered on the clean river front of the Phalguni and took part in the festivities with great enthusiasm.

However, just two months down the line, the riverbank is back to its dismal state. It has become a common sight to see liquor bottles strewn along the banks of the river. Overgrown weeds, garbage and sewage add to the already sad image of the place.

Locals around the historic Sulthan Bathery, comprising primarily of the fishing community, had enthusiastically participated in the festival by providing a jetty for the boats, hoping for a cleaner environment and more coordination with authorities. However, they are now back to square one.

“Neither do garbage collectors of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) visit every day nor has the MCC helped with maintaining the grass, which has overgrown near the ferry dock. Elected representatives are not doing much either to get rid of the stench and trash in the area,” said a member of the Mogaveera Mahasabha, which is trying to develop the area.

Every day visitors try have to walk through the tall weeds, trying to avoid alcohol bottles strewn around the area. They say a foul smell emanates due to a stormwater drain that has been left untouched for months.