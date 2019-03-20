Karnataka building collapse: Fire department, BSF, locals jump into rescue ops

Mallikarjun Hiremath By

Express News Service

DHARWAD: A loud crash and clouds of dust rose in the sky. People started running helter-skelter in panic, blinded by the air thick with dust, as the five-storey commercial complex came crumbling down in Kumareshwar Nagar in Dharwad on Tuesday afternoon.

A few minutes later, crowds began to gather to see what had happened and some rushed to rescue people trapped in the debris. The police arrived immediately as the office of the Dharwad Superintendent of Police is located close by.

Fire tenders and ambulances were summoned and rescue operations began. The rescued were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals, including Dharwad District Hospital and KIMS Hospital in Hubballi.

A number of ambulances were kept ready to transfer those rescued. The collapse claimed two lives, while 40 people are still feared trapped in the rubble.

A car stuck in the debris;

Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan, Police Commissioner M N Nagaraj and SP Sangeeta G also rushed to the spot along with other officials, to take stock of the operations. Fire department staff and the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation took part in the rescue operation, besides deploying cranes and earthmovers to remove the wreckage. HDMC deployed civic labourers to remove the rubble.

Border Security Force personnel, who are in the city on poll duty, also joined in the rescue operation. The state government has decided to airdrop a special force of the fire department and forest department officials were also instructed to coordinate with agencies involved in the rescue and relief operations.

For those engaged in the rescue, it was a struggle to clear the public gathered to see what had happened. But some of them volunteered to help remove debris and bring out the injured. Commissioner Nagaraj imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 IPC to keep the public away.

Officials involved in the rescue operation said that removing the rubble could take more time due to space constraints, but wherever they got an inkling of people trapped inside, they immediately began supplying oxygen to relieve them from suffocation. Floodlights and gas cutters were being used as dusk fell.

A HDMC official said that poor quality of construction might be the reason for the collapse, but the exact reason would be clear only after a thorough inquiry. He said that priority would be given to complete rescue and relief operations and save the people trapped under the rubble.

Dharwad MP Pralhad Joshi said, “I have spoken to the district administration and HDMC officials and requested them to take up the rescue operation. I urge the state government to send a special force to take up rescue work, and announce compensation for the deceased and the injured.”

Helping hands

Ashok Hippargi, a local, was worried about a pregnant woman working at an adjacent medical store. With help, he rescued the lady.

Saved self and two others

A local painter, Shivanagouda Nargund, who was trapped under the debris, made a hole in the wall and crawled out.

Certificate given for ground, 3 floors

The building was constructed by Hubballi-based Renuka Construction Company, which is headed by civil engineer Vivek Pawar. According to sources, the HDMC has given the completion certificate for the ground and two floors as the construction of other floors work was under progress.

Girl’s father stuck in debris

Megha Manvi was standing outside and crying for her father who was stuck inside the building. She said, “My father asked me to stand outside and said he would return soon. As soon as he entered, it collapsed.”