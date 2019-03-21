Day after Dharwad building collapse tragedy, blame game begins

Home States Karnataka

When the building collapsed, top HDMC officials were unaware of its legal status, as admitted by the corporation’s zonal commissioner.

Published: 21st March 2019 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 07:59 AM

Rescue teams on spot of the building collapse in Karnataka's Dharwad.

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI:  While the property owners are being blamed for the collapse of an under-construction building in Dharwad, Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation officials too do not appear to be in the clear, as they seemingly did not ensure that the builder adhered to building bylaws.

When the building collapsed, top HDMC officials were unaware of its legal status, as admitted by the corporation’s zonal commissioner. Even town planning officials appeared clueless. Only after going through the records did they find that a partial completion certificate was issued to the building.

NDRF personnel carry out the rescue
operations at the site | D HEMANTH

HDMC Commissioner C W Shakil Ahmad said there is a provision to issue a partial completion certification for under-construction buildings. Under this, the building had got a completion certificate only for the basement and ground floor, but not the first and second floors, he added.

Regional Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that though the completion certificate was issued, the occupancy certificate was not as construction work was in progress. The deputy commissioner will conduct an inquiry on what basis the completion certificate was issued, and how shops were occupied without proper certification, he added.

Dharwad Building Collapse

