Home States Karnataka

Dharwad building tragedy: Lacuna in design likely reason, feels expert

The columns and pillars should be erected as per the designs and beams should be rightly placed. If they did not come up at the right areas, it causes danger for the building

Published: 21st March 2019 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

(1) Rescue teams pull out people from the building in Dharwad;

By Suresh Kiresur
Express News Service

Prima facie, an accidental gap or lacuna in the structural design could be the reason for the Dharwad building tragedy. Structural engineers should focus on stability, strength and rigidity of structures while designing a structure. The architecture should strictly follow the designs.The design defines where actually the beams, columns and pillars will come up in the structure.

The columns and pillars should be erected as per the designs and beams should be rightly placed. If they did not come up at the right areas, it causes danger for the building. Before going through a detailed inquiry, the structural design of the building should be checked.In addition to the structural design, it should be checked whether the soil-bearing capacity of the land is conducted or not, and if conducted, whether it is rightly done or not. A test on the quality of the building materials should be conducted.

Regular supervising by the contracted engineer is also an important phase of a building construction. I think this did not happen in the case of the building that collapsed in Dharwad.The authorities in the local body should conduct a regular check on every stage of the construction such as the plinth and slab levels. If the concerned authority does not have enough staff and strength and time, it should outsource such inspection to the Association of Consulting Civil Engineers.Such an initiative will help in holding someone accountable.(The author is a structual engineer)

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka building collapse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp