Home States Karnataka

HC order could boost renewable energy in Karnataka

Quashing the order dated May 14, 2018 passed by the KERC, Justice S Sujatha allowed a batch of petitions filed by Renew Power Limited and other companies.

Published: 21st March 2019 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In a major judgment that would boost the renewable energy production in Karnataka, the Karnataka High Court has made it easier for renewable energy companies to set up their plants in the state. The High Court has quashed the order passed by the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC), which withdrew concessions on wheeling and banking charges to these companies.  

Quashing the order dated May 14, 2018 passed by the KERC, Justice S Sujatha allowed a batch of petitions filed by Renew Power Limited and other companies. “Neither in the impugned order nor in the statement of objections filed by the KERC, are there satisfactory reasons of public interest warranting such withdrawal cited.

The concessions are only for 10 years. A cooling period or tariff holiday cannot be withdrawn and trap the investors after securing the investments,” the judge said while referring to the exemptions announced in Global Investors Meet 2016. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
karnataka renewable energy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp