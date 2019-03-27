Home States Karnataka

Mangaluru school hopes to find suitable stem cell donor for teacher

During the camp for potential stem cell donors, Stem Cell Registry of India will add potential donors to their list to have a repository for matches for 38-year-old Prashanth.

Published: 27th March 2019 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Canara CBSE school

Canara CBSE school

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: It’s been a month since 38-year-old Prashanth, physical trainer of Canara CBSE School,  was diagnosed with blood cancer. Now, the school is trying to save him by finding stem cell donors at  ‘Swab for Prashanth’ camp, which will be held on the school premises in Kodailbail on March 30.While the family is unable to find a match, the school is hoping to find a suitable donor in the same ethnic group, particularly a young donor.

Prashanth has two children and is the only son of Surendra Babugudda, who too has been working in the same school for decades.  Help came in the form of school prinicipal Joy Rai, who took up the initiative of finding a suitable donor for Prashanth.

Prashanth’s family members could not be the donors. “A parent or a child will always be just half-match because the patient has half of his/her mother’s genes and the other half from the father. For a successful stem cell transplant, a full match is required,” said Shalini Gautham, head of donor recruitment at Stem Cell Registry of India, which is associating with the school in the drive.

“Participants will just have to swab their cheek for a tissue typing test  after filling a consent form that will add them to the life-savers list till the age of 60. If potential donors come up as a tissue match for any patient, a blood test will be done to confirm it. Once the donor clears the master health check up, the donation will start akin to a blood donation,” she added.

During the camp for potential stem cell donors, Stem Cell Registry of India will add potential donors to their list to have a repository for matches.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
School teacher stem cell Canara CBSE School

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp