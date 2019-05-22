Counting may go on till 7 pm: Karnataka CEO

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With just few hours left for the D-Day, Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka Sanjiv Kumar said that the first batch of results may start coming in from 3 pm onwards and the entire counting process may go up to 7 pm.

Policemen inspect a

box near the

counting centre at

St Joseph’s College

on Tuesday |

shriram bn

He told reporters that after completion of the last round of counting in the EVM, mandatory verification of VVPAT paper slips for five randomly selected polling stations of assembly segments will be done.

“We need 45 minutes to count votes at each polling station. As many as 98,606 postal ballots have been received,” said Kumar.