Counting may go on till 7 pm: Karnataka CEO

EVMs stored for counting in strong room. (Photo | Irfana/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With just few hours left for the D-Day, Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka Sanjiv Kumar said that the first batch of results may start coming in from 3 pm onwards and the entire counting process may go up to 7 pm.

Policemen inspect a
box near the
counting centre at
St Joseph’s College
on Tuesday |
shriram bn

 He told reporters   that after completion of the last round of counting in the EVM, mandatory verification of VVPAT paper slips for five randomly selected polling stations of assembly segments will be done.

“We need 45 minutes to count votes at each polling station. As many as 98,606 postal ballots have been received,” said Kumar.  

