Mangaluru: Yettinahole project gets NGT nod, greens see red

Published: 25th May 2019

The National Green Tribunal

The National Green Tribunal (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Yettinahole drinking water project, proposed to bring to Hassan, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Kolar and Bengaluru Rural districts, on Friday got the National Green Tribunal’s nod which dismissed petitions filed against the project over environmental clearances. 

This has come as a major setback to environmentalists who have been protesting against the damage it will cause to the fragile Western Ghats.

The NGT based its judgment on the ground that the project is for drinking water purpose and no environmental clearances are required. However, the tribunal has directed the forest department and the MoEF to monitor the project, and if they find any violations, they are at liberty to take appropriate action against the project proponent.

If they want any further study to be conducted while the project is in progress, taking into consideration its impact on the Western Ghats, they are at liberty to do so at the stage of implementation if they deem it fit for protection of the environment.

Over half a dozen petitions were filed before the NGT, of which two reached the Principal Bench. The rest were rejected on various grounds. The petitioners contended that the project that aims to divert the flow of Yettinahole, a major tributary of the Netravathi river, to meet the needs of water-scarce Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru and other districts, is actually an irrigation project and not for drinking water, as claimed by the government.

HA Kishore Kumar, an activist with Malenadu Janapara Horata Samithi, a petitioner in the case, said the NGT judgment is disappointing and termed it “justice delayed is justice denied”. 

Pointing out that they had approached the tribunal in May 2014 itself, he said the case was delayed and finally the judgment was pronounced in favour of the project.

“IT is not a drinking water project, but an irrigation project. First, it was called ‘Scheme for diversion of flood water from Sakleshpur to Kolar, Chikkaballapur’, then ‘Yettinahole river diversion project’ and finally ‘Yettinahole integrated drinking water project’ to mislead the NGT,”

HA Kishore Kumar, an activist with Malenadu Janapara Horata Samithi, a petitioner in the case charged. Environmentalist Dinesh Holla from Mangaluru said, “We seriously suspect some foul play as many will benefit from the implementation of the project. However, it will destroy Western Ghats and the water situation in coastal Karnataka will become precarious. Our fight against Yettinahole will continue.”

