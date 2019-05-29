Home States Karnataka

IPS officer Annamalai quits post, likely to join Tamil Nadu BJP

IPS officer Annamalai Kuppusamy (35), currently the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Bengaluru, on Tuesday submitted his resignation.

Published: 29th May 2019 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 10:47 AM

By H M Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: IPS officer Annamalai Kuppusamy (35), currently the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Bengaluru, on Tuesday submitted his resignation. According to sources close to him, he is set to join the BJP in Tamil Nadu to strengthen the party’s cadre there.

A few IPS officers close to Annamalai too confirmed that he will be joining politics in the near future. But Annamalai himself has cited personal reasons for his resignation. According to him, he wants to give time to his family, especially his son.

Annamalai is known as “Singham” in Karnataka State Police for successfully cracking down on criminals. He also enjoyed a clean image among the public.

Annamalai told the media, “I have resigned from IPS, (and) it will take some time for the government to follow the procedure and accept my resignation. I am very clear about my decision, I want to quit policing.”

“I had given a lot of thought about quitting the police service for almost one year. I have done my policing work and wore Khaki with a lot of pride. But I always believe that in our life we can do other work too. I am resigning with pride and happiness,” he said.  

Annamalai’s close aides, who worked with him in Chikkamagaluru district, have said that the officer wished to join politics.

Annamalai had said he was doing the police job to understand the problems of people at the grassroots level.

“I wish to take up works based on my experience in policing in the field of politics,” he is said to have told his close aides.

He said that even before entering civil service, he nurtured a dream of doing multiple works. “Now I am done with policing. We have a life ahead and we can do much more. Media are showing that I am joining politics. I want to make it clear that I have not taken any such decision yet. Right now I need a break. I have to go back to my native place. I want to take some time out and enjoy those small things in life which I had missed out. After the break, let’s see where God takes me.”

Annamalai clarified that he has not spoken to any political party or leader.

“I wanted to quit before elections, but I didn’t want to create any inconvenience. So I waited till Monday and I resigned today,” he added.

